Everyone's still talking about Terry Godwin's catch, including his professors

Sep 9, 2017; South Bend, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin II (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Julian Love (27) defends in the second quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Cashore, Matt Cashore)

ATHENS, Ga. -- Terry Godwin's miraculous one-handed touchdown catch against Notre Dame was nine days ago.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already played another game and are getting ready for their first SEC contest of the season.

Godwin had two touchdown receptions during Georgia's win over Samford last Saturday, yet the one everyone is still talking about is the catch at Notre Dame.

"I actually heard [about the catch] going into my first class this morning," Godwin said to the media on Monday. "They've got a lot of jokes. I walked into class and my teacher, actually, she tossed me a pencil and she was like, 'I hope you can catch that one-handed better than the ball.' But it's things like that I hear around campus."

People will remind Godwin of that catch for a long time, whether he's in Legal Studies or not. He's become one of freshman quarterback Jake Fromm's favorite targets. He leads the team with three touchdowns this season. They're big plays, too. He's averaging 22.3 yards per catch.

Fromm will be looking to Godwin again on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs who shocked LSU with a 37-7 win last weekend. The defense ranks sixth in the FBS in points allowed and fourth in yards allowed per game.

"To be honest, I wasn't expecting it to be like that. I was expecting it to be a close game," Godwin said.

Former Bulldog Jonathan Abram is one of the players that makes up Mississippi State's defense. Abram transferred from Georgia after his freshman season in 2015, but that hasn't kept Godwin from keeping in touch with his old teammate.

"I actually talked to John earlier today," he said. "Just to see him out there doing his thing, that makes us smile because to us, he's still part of this Bulldog nation."

The Bulldogs' defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, is also a former Georgia guy. He was UGA's defensive coordinator from 2010-2013, helping build a star-studded defense that helped get Georgia to the SEC Championship in 2012.

Smart has known Grantham for a long time. When Grantham was in the NFL and visited LSU, the two would talk football and schemes.

"He's got these guys believing in playing really hard, really physical. Got some good players. Got some big guys up front, and they're playing hard," Smart said.

© 2017 WXIA-TV