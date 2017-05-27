Exclusive: Michael Vick and Falcons not close to 1-day retirement contract

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick during pregame before the Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Rumors are swirling about former quarterback Michael Vick moving towards getting a one-day contract with the Atlanta Falcons so he can retire with the team.

But Vick told 11Alive's Alec McQuade that nothing official is in the works yet, and that's it's merely just a wish right now.

"We’ve had talks, but nothing has come out of it," Vick said during an event marking the re-launch of his V7 brand. "It’s always communication. We always talk about things that come in the future. On whether it’s going to happen, it remains to be seen. I hope that it happen, but we’ll see."

Vick had recently said during an interview on 92.9 The Game that he hopes he can retire as a Falcon. But additional outlets misconstrued what Vick said and made it seem like a one-day contract with the Falcons was imminent.

BREAKING: Per reports Michael Vick plans to sign a one-day contract to retire as a Falcon. pic.twitter.com/lvW7wxS25s — Gradick Sports (@GradickSports) May 27, 2017

Not sure I thought I'd see this day: Michael Vick says he'll retire with the #Falcons https://t.co/I8F9xERSuL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2017

Falcons To Sign QB Michael Vick To One-Day Contract To Retire With Team https://t.co/4b1Fp0syEg pic.twitter.com/Bu54rq9AtM — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 27, 2017

In 2007, Vick was indicted and served 21 months in prison after he was found to have been part of an illegal dog fighting operation in Virginia for more than 6 years. He returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick hasn't played an NFL game since 2015.

Atlanta has been more welcoming of Vick, recently. He was in attendance for the Falcons' final regular season NFL game at the Georgia Dome and received a loud ovation. No one could be sure of the reception he would receive after how things in Atlanta ended.

"It’s just everything coming back around full circle. I think that that’s what life is all about," he said. "Getting a chance to make amends on things that you may have always wanted to happen for yourself, personal goals. This is just one of them. I’m just glad there’s some people that are trying to make this happen for me."

There's no timetable for when anything official may happen between the Falcons and Vick. But he just wants it to be organic.

"I just have optimism that it may happen at some point. But not to put any stress on any sides," he said. "I think it has to be authentic; I think it has to happen at the right time."

PHOTOS | Michael Vick returns to the Georgia Dome

© 2017 WXIA-TV