Falcon kicker Morten Andersen a finalist for football hall of fame

ATLANTA - DECEMBER 24: Kicker Morten Anderson celebrates his record breaking field goal against the Carolina Panthers December 24, 2006 in Atlanta. Andersen passed Gary Andersen's record by making his 539th career field goal. Marc Serota/Getty Images (Photo: Marc Serota, 2006 Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Morten Andersen is one of 15 finalists for this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Andersen played for the Falcons from 1995 to 2000. His most memorable kick was in the NFC Championship game in Minneapolis, which gave the Falcons a victory over the Minnesota Vikings and sent the team to its only Super Bowl appearance.

Andersen also played for the New Orleans Saints from 1982 to 1994 and 2006 to 2007. He also kicked for the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota in the latter years of his career.

Also on the list of finalists is University of Georgia running back Terrell Davis, who played for the Denver Broncos from 1995 to 2001.

San Diego Chargers and New York Jets running back LaDainian Tomlinson headlined the group of three players selected as finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.

The full list of 15 modern-era finalists was announced Tuesday night.

Joining Tomlinson in the group of first-year eligible finalists are former Philadelphia Eagles safety Brian Dawkins and Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor. Of the three, Tomlinson, the 2006 MVP and a three-time first-team all-pro selection, likely has the best chance of becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

The Hall of Fame’s 2017 class will be voted on and announced on Feb. 4, the day before Super Bowl LI in Houston.

Among the other notable names on the list of finalists are wide receiver Terrell Owens, who reached the same stage last year, and quarterback Kurt Warner, who played for three teams.

All finalists need a minimum positive vote of 80% to elected to the class of 2017.

