Falcons clinch playoff bye with win over Saints, Ryan makes strong case for MVP

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) attempts a pass in the first quarter of their game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- Three letters: M. V. P.

That's what fans in the Georgia Dome chanted during Matt Ryan's 331 yard, 4 touchdown performance during the Atlanta Falcons' 38-32 victory against the New Orleans Saints.

With the victory, the Falcons (11-5) clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC which guarantees a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Falcons were named NFC South Champions last week. Their first playoff game will be in two weeks.

RELATED: Michael Vick returns to the Dome: "Give me an opportunity to show a different side of myself"

Ryan has had a remarkable season, garnering a career-high in yards and touchdowns and leads the NFL in passer rating, all while leading the most prolific offense in the league.

The Falcons scored on every possession in the first half on Sunday at the Georgia Dome, four of the five on Ryan touchdown throws. A 7-yard touchdown pass to running back Tevin Coleman was first.

After Devonta Freeman broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run, Ryan had touchdown passes to Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy. Jones had 96 receiving yards on seven catches.

Vic Beasley had one sack in the game, finishing the regular season with 15.5 and will most likely finish with the sack title. He finished one sack shy of John Abraham's team record of sacks in a single season.

Tim Hightower ran from 2-yards out on a 75-yard drive in the first quarter for the Saints' first touchdown.

The Falcons' defense looked strong against the league's top passer, Drew Brees, in the first half. But Brees surged in the second half and completed 29 passes on 50 attempts and 350 yards.

The Falcons offense cooled off in the second half, and the Saints picked up their momentum. Brees threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Michael Thomas. Mark Ingram's two-point attempt failed.

Jalen Collins made a key interception, his second of the season, to steal the ball away from Thomas in the end zone. It delayed the Saints' run, who scored on the next possession on a Mark Ingram touchdown run. Ingram finished the regular season with more than 1,000 yards. The two-point conversion failed.

The Saints recovered an onside kick and converted twice on fourth down. Brees threw a 3-yard pass to Travaris Cadet to make it a six-point game.

The Falcons recovered the Saints' second onside kick attempt to hold them off long enough to claim the victory.

Head coach Dan Quinn did not pull any of the starters out of the game.

The Falcons sweep the Saints this season. The last time they did so was in 2014. Last season, the Saints swept the Falcons.

The game was the 199th and final NFL regular season game to be played at the Georgia Dome. The team's new stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will open later this year. The Falcons' playoff game will be at the Georgia Dome.

PHOTOS | Michael Vick returns to Georgia Dome