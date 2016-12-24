Falcons get help from unlikely players to sweep Panthers, one step closer to clinching playoffs

Dec 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end D.J. Tialavea (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Atlanta Falcons swept the Carolina Panthers this season, culminating in a 33-16 win at Bank of America Stadium on Christmas Eve. Now, the Falcons pack up quickly and head out so they can watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints, a game that could end with the Falcons clinching the playoffs.

The Falcons (10-5), who lead the NFC South with one week left in the regular season, can clinch the division and the playoffs if the Saints upset the Buccaneers later on Saturday.

The Falcons currently sit in the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The Dallas Cowboys, who won the NFC East, have clinched the top seed. The Seattle Seahawks are at No. 2. There's still a slim chance the Falcons could move up next week and secure a first-round bye, but the Seahawks would have to lose to the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons have an advantage over the Detroit Lions, who play Monday night, because of their strength of victories. The Lions are currently in the No. 4 seed as the NFC North leader.

If Tampa Bay wins, the Falcons can still clinch the division if the Lions lose to the Cowboys on Monday Night. If Detroit wins, the Falcons can clinch a playoff berth if they clinch the strength of victory tiebreaker over Detroit. The Falcons could have clinched with a loss by Green Bay, but the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday.

The Falcons did their part to move one step closer to clinching the playoffs on Saturday, courtesy of unlikely tight ends making big plays.

Matt Ryan found Joshua Perkins on the opening drive for a 26-yard touchdown. With the score, Ryan broke his own franchise record for most touchdowns in a single season. He now has 34. The Falcons already broke a franchise record this season for most points scored in a single season.

After Matt Bryant made two field goals from 51 and 48-yards out, Ryan threw to tight end D.J. Tialavea from 1-yard to extend the lead to 17 before halftime.

Tialavea was called up earlier in the week from the practice squad to help the tight ends group who is suffering from injuries from Jacob Tamme and Austin Hooper. It was his first game in the NFL.

RELATED: Falcons TE catches emotional TD in first NFL game

Perkins and Tialavea combined for three catches and 35 yards. Julio Jones, after missing two weeks with a strained toe, returned to have a team-high four catches for 60 yards.

Cam Newton threw two interceptions for the Panthers. Jalen Collins, who returned after missing two weeks with a knee injury, returned Newton's interception 37 yards. Rookie Brian Poole caught his first interception, and he returned it 24 yards. The Falcons only capitalized off the turnovers with one of Bryant's three field goals. He missed one.

After Graham Gano made two field goals, Newton threw a 26-yard touchdown to Kelvin Benjamin to cut the deficit to 10 going into the fourth quarter. Newton had 18 completes of 43 attempts for 198 yards.

The Panthers defense, which sacked Ryan four times, forced the Falcons into a third-and-21, but Ryan found Coleman open near the left sideline who took it 31 yards for the first down. On the next play, Coleman ran 55 yards to extend the Falcons' lead and put the game away.

Coleman had nine carries for 90 yards. Ryan threw 27 completions on 33 attempts for 277 yards.

The Falcons face the New Orleans Saints at home on Jan. 1 for their final game of the regular season and possibly the final Falcons game at the Georgia Dome.

