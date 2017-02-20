Falcons hire Alabama's OC, so the Crimson Tide turned to Patriots coach to lead offense

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2017 Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide hired New England Patriots assistant coach Brian Daboll as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced on Monday.

Daboll will replace Steve Sarkisian, who was the team's offensive coordinator only during Alabama's loss to Clemson in the national championship game this past season.

The Falcons hired Sarkisian to be their next offensive coordinator two days after their devastating loss in Super Bowl LI. Former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is now the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers.

"We are certainly happy to add a coach the caliber of Brian Daboll to our staff,” Nick Saban, the head coach of Alabama, said. “I have known Brian since he worked for us as a (graduate assistant) at Michigan State and he has a fantastic reputation in the coaching profession."

“He brings a tremendous work ethic to the job and has a wealth of football knowledge. Brian is a great teacher of the game, and someone who can relate well to our players.”

Daboll has coached in the NFL for 17 years and has been a part of five Super Bowl titles, including last season.

He has served as offensive coordinator for Kansas City (2012), Miami (2011) and Cleveland (2009-10). Daboll also was the New York Jets ’ quarterbacks coach when Brett Favre came to play for them in 2008.

“I am honored to have the chance to return to the college game and work for coach Saban at Alabama,” Daboll said. “He basically gave me my start in coaching as a graduate assistant at Michigan State in the late 1990s and has always been a very important influence on my coaching career."

The Crimson Tide lost in the national championship game, but will hold onto quarterback Jalen Hurts and tailbacks Damien Harris and Bo Scarbrough.

