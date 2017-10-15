Falcons new receiver scores TD for 1st catch in debut

Oct 15, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) catches a touchdown pass against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

After the Falcons' first touchdown, many around here received text messages that read, "Who the (heck) is Marvin Hall?"

Hall caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Matt Ryan for his first NFL catch and went from a name no one had heard of to one of the top trends in Atlanta.

Hall reached a speed of over 20 miles per hour, according to the MMQB, to put the Falcons on the board against the Miami Dolphins.

Yep, Falcons WR Marvin Hall is fast https://t.co/FRSTDhaC5U pic.twitter.com/NKmM7UCxy9 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 15, 2017

The reason you've never heard of him? He was activated to the team's active roster Saturday from the practice squad. The Falcons are dealing with a couple of injuries at the receiving position, including Mohamed Sanu who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Hall made his debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday. He was undrafted out of Washington in 2016, but signed with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. The Falcons signed him this season.

In college, Hall didn't do much. Had just 25 catches for 409 yards and one touchdown in his career at Washington. He played for Steve Sarkisian, who was Washington's head coach at the time. Sarkisian is now the Falcons' offensive coordinator.

Hall now has a touchdown this season (that's one more than star receiver Julio Jones). And this is nothing new for the Falcons.

Last year, tight end D.J. Tialavea scored a touchdown in his NFL debut after getting activated from the practice squad.

PHOTOS | Falcons vs. Dolphins

© 2017 WXIA-TV