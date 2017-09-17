Falcons defeat Green Bay, 34-23, on national TV

Sep 17, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers Sunday night in the first regular-season NFL game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman scored the first official touchdown at the new, $1.5 billion facility.

The stadium's retractable roof was open for the first time in the stadium's brief history, marking the first time the Falcons had played a home game in an open-air stadium since 1991.

The Falcons offense took the field on the opening drive of the game. They had a balanced attack and looked more like the prolific offense fans were used to seeing last season.

Julio Jones caught two passes from Matt Ryan on the opening drive for 19 and 34 yards to help the Falcons push downfield.

Freeman punched it in from 1-yard out to put the Falcons on the board, capping a nine play, 86-yard touchdown drive.

PHOTOS: Falcons host Packers in Mercedes-Benz Stadium





The Arizona Cardinals scored the first touchdown in the stadium last month during the NFL Preseason. But fans were thrilled the Falcons got the first one in the regular season.

Oh yeah FREEMAN with the first Regular Season TD in Benz 🔴⚫️⚪️👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PwWoyP651X — Mica 😂 (@SnickerC) September 18, 2017

Penalties by the Falcons allowed the Green Pay Packers to score on their opening drive, but Freeman scored again in the second quarter from 3 yards out.

Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract extension to become the highest-paid running back in the NFL this past offseason.

Falcons led 24-7 at halftime.

© 2017 WXIA-TV