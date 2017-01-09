Falcons ready for revenge against Seahawks

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

ATLANTA -- Revenge.

That's what's on the minds of many around Atlanta leading up to the Falcons' Divisional NFL Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks coming up on Saturday at the Georgia Dome.

The NFC South Champion Falcons finished the season 11-5, but one of their few blemishes was to the Seahawks (11-5-1) in October.

In that game, the Falcons rallied from down 14, but the Seahawks claimed a 2-point lead with a couple minutes left. On a 4th-and-10, quarterback Matt Ryan threw a deep pass to Julio Jones, but the coverage by Richard Sherman proved to be too much. Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was furious after the play because he thought a pass interference should have been called, but the refs thought otherwise.

Falcons just got robbed by Richard Sherman. Awful no call. @nflcommish pic.twitter.com/mtgvT3T0t8 — Dan Grogan (@purdueturfy) October 16, 2016

It was a painful loss for the Falcons, who have won their last four games and scored a franchise record 540 points. Matt Ryan has also had an MVP-caliber season, and the franchise believes he should be the winner.

The Falcons are the No. 2 seed in the NFC and enjoyed a bye week while the No. 3 Seahawks pounded the No. 6 Detroit Lions 26-6 last Saturday night.

