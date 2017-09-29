WXIA
Falcons' rookie Takk McKinley missing some hair, and it might cost to get it back

Nina Mandell, USA Today Sports , WXIA 5:58 PM. EDT September 29, 2017

Falcons rookie Takkarist McKinley found some of his hair that he lost during his game against the Lions.

But it might cost a few bucks to get back.

The defensive end posted an eBay listing of what he says is his dreadlock — and watched in disbelief as the price kept climbing.

Of course, this isn’t the first weird memorabilia to be auctioned off on the site: Britney Spears’ chewing gum once went for more than $10K.

