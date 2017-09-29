Falcons' rookie Takk McKinley missing some hair, and it might cost to get it back

Falcons rookie Takkarist McKinley found some of his hair that he lost during his game against the Lions.
But it might cost a few bucks to get back.
The defensive end posted an eBay listing of what he says is his dreadlock — and watched in disbelief as the price kept climbing.
I'm dead 💀💀💀💀💀 I gotta buy my dread back 😂 pic.twitter.com/TeC23UcAC5— Takkarist McKinley (@Takk) September 29, 2017
Of course, this isn’t the first weird memorabilia to be auctioned off on the site: Britney Spears’ chewing gum once went for more than $10K.
