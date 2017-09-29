Falcons selling SRO tickets for sold-out Bills game

ATLANTA - A limited number of standing-room-only tickets went on sale Friday for the sold-out Atlanta Falcons game against the Buffalo Bills.
The tickets, which cost about $57, allow fans to watch the game from the the 200 and 300 Skybridges, the AT&T Perch on the 200 level, the Budweiser Biergarten, the 100-Yard Club and nine bars scattered around the stadium.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials have said in the past that they would sell standing-room only tickets for some events.
The tickets went on sale at Gate 2 of the stadium.
