Falcons star receives President Obama's Volunteer Service Award

ATLANTA, Ga – Atlanta Falcons defensive star Jonathan Babineaux has been selected to receive President Obama's Volunteer Service Award.

The veteran defensive tackle has donated to more than 95 charities in Atlanta, Georgia and his hometown of Port Arthur, TX.

The award announcement noted some of Babineaux’s contributions, including hosting and serving as a teacher's assistant during a horse therapy program for students with disabilities; playing Santa Claus at a homeless shelter for teens; donating a computer lab at a group home; giving less fortunate toddlers computers for Christmas; holding a diaper drive for homeless infants; and delivering Meals on Wheels to the elderly and Christmas gifts to refugees from Cambodia and Laos.

The award honors professional, retired, youth and collegiate athletes and sports professionals for their volunteerism and community service.

Babineaux has also served as a spokesperson for Lupus Foundation of Georgia, and an ambassador for Easter Seals. Currently he is an advocate for Novelis Recycle for Good, with a mission to collect 3 million aluminum cans and bottles to help fund a Habitat for Humanity house in the west side.

