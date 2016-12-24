Falcons TE scores emotional TD in first NFL game

Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

You have to pencil in D.J. Tialavea's name on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

He wasn't listed on the team's roster that was sent to the media Saturday morning before Atlanta's game with the Carolina Panthers.

Tialavea wasn't even on the roster the #Falcons sent us in their pregame email today. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/lU0pI9IC9v — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) December 24, 2016

He was called up from the practice squad this week to help the Falcons at the tight end position. Tight ends Jacob Tamme and Austin Hooper are both out with injuries.

According to a Tweet before the game, Tialavea struggled in the past while trying to make it in the league. While working two jobs a day, he slept on the floor of a family friend's house. Saturday, he caught a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan in the NFL.

How things have changed for him.

2 years ago I was sleepin on floor @ a family friends house, Worked 2 jobs,15 hours a day.. today I get 2 play in my first NFL game..BLESSED — DJ Tialavea (@DjTialavea_86) December 24, 2016

He looked thrilled as he extended both hands up in the air in the end zone. He then got a big congrats from head coach Dan Quinn on the sideline.

We can't even imagine how much that moment meant to him. The touchdown helped the Falcons jump out to a 20-3 lead in the second quarter.

PHOTOS | Falcons in the Pro Bowl