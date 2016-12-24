WXIA
Falcons TE scores emotional TD in first NFL game

Alec McQuade, WXIA 2:46 PM. EST December 24, 2016

You have to pencil in D.J. Tialavea's name on the Atlanta Falcons roster.

He wasn't listed on the team's roster that was sent to the media Saturday morning before Atlanta's game with the Carolina Panthers. 

He was called up from the practice squad this week to help the Falcons at the tight end position. Tight ends Jacob Tamme and Austin Hooper are both out with injuries. 

According to a Tweet before the game, Tialavea struggled in the past while trying to make it in the league. While working two jobs a day, he slept on the floor of a family friend's house. Saturday, he caught a touchdown pass from Matt Ryan in the NFL. 

How things have changed for him.

He looked thrilled as he extended both hands up in the air in the end zone. He then got a big congrats from head coach Dan Quinn on the sideline.

We can't even imagine how much that moment meant to him. The touchdown helped the Falcons jump out to a 20-3 lead in the second quarter.

