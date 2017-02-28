Family affair: KSU QB fought through pain with parents by his side

Photo: 11Alive

As soon as No. 3 pulls of his helmet, there's one thing that's pretty noticeable.

His red hair.

Kennesaw State Owls quarterback Chandler Burks has had red hair his entire life, unlike his dad. His dad's red hair turned almost "snow white" when he was younger. But not Burks', and it's something he is proud of.

"I’m always messing with my Mom, 'I think I’m gonna do something different, maybe color my hair.' And she’s never up for that. Even the hairdressers are like, 'We’re not touching your hair because that doesn’t come in a bottle," Burks said. "It’s unique about me, and I embrace it."

He gets teased from time to time from his teammates. They'll makeup "red head" nicknames. But once it's time to play football, Burks is the true leader of the Owls, who are entering into their third season.

Last year, Burks lead the owls to an 8-3 record, and the team finished just shy of a Big South Conference title. It's impressive, but the team is not satisfied.

"It’s a humbling experience, but it always lets you know what you can do to get better," he said. "Biggest thing for me and all of us is we need to stay consistent."

"I hope it motivates them. It motivates me," head coach Brian Bohannon said. "We were at the doorstep and we couldn’t really open the door and step through it, and I think our guys really understand that and they understand the expectations of what we’re trying to do here."

Burks was KSU's first commit back when the program was formed, but he did not play in the first year because he tore his ACL. It's a painful injury that requires a lot of time and rehab to come back. But Burks had the support.

"I tore my ACL my freshman year coming here, and my dad tore his ACL and so did my brother, all on the left knee," Burks said. "He was able to go through that adversity, the same adversity that I was able to, and so was my brother, and they were able to help me along the way."

Burks calls his parents his "rock and stone."

"My dad’s always been that father figure. He’s been that guy to show me how to be a great father, a great husband, how to be a coach, how to take adversity," he said.

He handled the adversity well. And the now-redshirt junior came back and had a remarkable first season as the team's starter. He threw for 1,250 yards and 13 touchdowns in addition to rushing for 799 yards and nine touchdowns. He only threw four interceptions.

He's a graduate of South Paulding High School. There, he faced some of the greats to come out of Georgia high school football, including Gainesville's DeShaun Watson. Watson, who just won a national championship with Clemson, is preparing for the NFL Combine. Burks said he's excited to see where Watson will go, and every once and a while he will brag that he's played against him.

But his real inspiration is his family. They are huge Atlanta Falcons fans, they toss around the pigskin every Thanksgiving and love watching football together. Although, things can get pretty intense during college football's Rivalry Week.

They've been with him every step of the way and made him into the fighter he is today.

"That’s who I am. I came from great roots," he said. "I stand by those roots within my values."

