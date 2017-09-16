Florida beats Tennessee on miraculous Hail Mary on final play

You didn't need to see anything from Tennessee vs. Florida until the fourth quarter.
There was the pick-six by Florida's CJ Henderson. Then John Kelly responded with a 34-yard touchdown run for the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Vols took away a Florida touchdown by stripping the ball at the goal-line, and after a 28-yard touchdown pass, tied the game at 20 on a field goal.
But it was the Gators' prayers who were ultimately answered.
On the final play of the game, Feleipe Franks threw a 63-yard Hail Mary pass to Tyrie Cleveland who caught the ball in the end zone to end the game.
ARE YOU SERIOUS!????!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CI6OdeYqgI— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 16, 2017
The pass put Franks over 200 yards on the day. He was 18-of-28 and had two touchdown passes. The Gators hadn't scored an offensive touchdown prior to Franks' first touchdown pass since last season.
It was an exciting finish to put the Gators 1-0 in the SEC East, tied with South Carolina at the top.
Unbelievable. Feleipe Franks' 63-yard bomb to Tyrie Cleveland gives #Gators a 26-20 win over #Vols. The scene from above. pic.twitter.com/pWGCKGfQEL— Ryan Young (@RyanYoungSEC) September 16, 2017
