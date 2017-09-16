Florida beats Tennessee on miraculous Hail Mary on final play

Sep 16, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (89) is congratulated by teammates after he caught the ball for a touchdown as time expires to win the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

You didn't need to see anything from Tennessee vs. Florida until the fourth quarter.

There was the pick-six by Florida's CJ Henderson. Then John Kelly responded with a 34-yard touchdown run for the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Vols took away a Florida touchdown by stripping the ball at the goal-line, and after a 28-yard touchdown pass, tied the game at 20 on a field goal.

But it was the Gators' prayers who were ultimately answered.

On the final play of the game, Feleipe Franks threw a 63-yard Hail Mary pass to Tyrie Cleveland who caught the ball in the end zone to end the game.

The pass put Franks over 200 yards on the day. He was 18-of-28 and had two touchdown passes. The Gators hadn't scored an offensive touchdown prior to Franks' first touchdown pass since last season.

It was an exciting finish to put the Gators 1-0 in the SEC East, tied with South Carolina at the top.

Unbelievable. Feleipe Franks' 63-yard bomb to Tyrie Cleveland gives #Gators a 26-20 win over #Vols. The scene from above. pic.twitter.com/pWGCKGfQEL — Ryan Young (@RyanYoungSEC) September 16, 2017

