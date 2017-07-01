WXIA
Folty carries no-hitter into the 9th inning against Oakland

AP , WXIA 7:36 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mike Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid for Atlanta when Matt Olson clobbered a 3-2 pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves' game with the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Trying for just the major leagues' second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

PHOTOS: Folty's near no-hitter against the A's

