UGASports teamed up with 11Alive.com to hand out grades to Georgia’s position groups in the 31-23 win over TCU.

Quarterback: B-

Jacob Eason bounced back from his mediocre performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a nice outing against TCU. The true freshman threw for 164 yards on 12-21 passing and connected with two different receivers for touchdowns. Eason completed over half of his passes and made some throws on the run and outside the pocket. The bad news for Eason was that he was sacked three times and also overthrew some of his intended targets. Eason also ran the ball for a huge first down and looked much more comfortable tucking anf running when no one was open down field.

Running Backs: A+

After all but saying goodbye to Sony Michel and Nick Chubb in the previous report card, the two decided to not only come back for their senior seasons, but they also decided to tear up TCU’s defense with a combined 229 rushing yards. Michel started off strong, putting the ball in the end zone early in the first quarter, but it was the play of Chubb late in the game that helped seal the victory for the Bulldogs. Chubb finished with 142 rushing yards on 17 carries, which equates to a ridiculous 8.4 yards per carry. He added a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Chubb and Michel were already leaders for the Bulldogs in 2016, but with them deciding to come back for another year, they will truly take their leadership roles to the next level and there is no telling how far this team can go with those two shouldering the load.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends: B-

The Bulldogs were able to entice Chubb and Michel from entering the draft, but they were not so lucky with wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. McKenzie, who finished with a team-high four catches for 103 yards, announced after the game that he was going to try his luck at the NFL and skip his senior season. While some may argue that Georgia is loading up at the wide receiver position in terms of recruiting, McKenzie showed against TCU why he will be sorely missed next season. McKenzie took off on a 77-yard pass that helped get the Georgia offense moving, and his ability to handle kick and punt returns will also be missed. Javon Wims, who will be leaned on heavily next year, caught a touchdown pass and finished the day with 11 yards. Michel also caught a touchdown pass on what was just a simple check-down pass from Eason.

Offensive Line: B

The offensive line did a good job of creating running lanes, especially in the second half. The bad news for the offensive line was that they did still have some false start penalties, and Jacob Eason was sacked three different times. With three seniors moving on, this group will look entirely different next season. The line as a whole started off extremely slow, but it did finish off a lot stronger than it started. Next year will be a lot different under second-year offensive line coach Sam Pittman.

Overall Offense: B

The rushing attack really got going in the second half, and Eason did a good job of managing the game. The problems that the offense did face, false starts and overthrows, are things that can be worked on during the offseason and corrected. While the offensive line will look very different next year, the running backs and quarterback will not, and Georgia fans have a lot to look forward to in that department.

Defensive Line: B+

Sophomore Trenton Thompson had a career day against TCU and had Georgioa fans raving that this could be the Thompson they have waited to see. Thompson finished with eight tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. Fellow sophomore Jonathan Ledbetter also did a nice job of filling the holes and keeping TCU’s rushing attack to a minimum, at least the running back’s portion of the run game. The defensive line did not do a good job of limiting TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, which was a cause for concern coming into the game. With only John Atkins graduating, the entire defensive line will be back next year and really be a key piece to the defensive side of the ball. If Georgia is able to get production out of Thompson anywhere remotely close to the numbers that he put up against TCU, then the defensive line could be one of the best in the SEC next season.

Linebackers: A

Another sophomore, Roquan Smith, was all over the field for the Bulldogs, amassing 13 total tackles with nine of them being unassisted. Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy both announced with Chubb and Michel that they would be coming back for their senior seasons, and both played well for the Dawgs against TCU. Carter forced two fumbles, had seven tackles, and also had a sack. Bellamy was credited with a sack, as well. The future, which looked bleak after the Georgia Tech game due to the fact that Carter and Bellamy could potentially leave, just got a whole lot brighter for the Bulldogs at the linebacker position in 2017.

Secondary: B

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill did complete 18 of his 27 passes, but his longest pass was only 17 yards, which is a credit to the secondary. Aaron Davis and Dominick Sanders both were credited with a fumble recovery and both did a good job of tackling when called upon. Maurice Smith played in his final game for the Bulldogs, but was credited with six tackles and did a great job all year long in the star role for Mel Tucker and Kirby Smart. Much like the defensive line and linebackers, most of the players in the secondary will be back next season. Add in the fact that Smart is bringing in some of the top playmakers in the state for the open positions, and the secondary for Georgia has a very bright future.

Overall Defense: B

We knew coming into the game that the Bulldogs would have trouble containing Kenny Hill, and they did. But, Carter had some great plays to help cause two turnovers, and Thompson was in the backfield wreaking havoc all afternoon, which helped limit TCU’s momentum. The secondary did what they needed to and had a few good pass breakups. The defense went through a complete overhaul when Smart and Tucker took over, but as the season progressed, the defense really started to resemble a Smart defense. Next year should be even better for this young group.

Special Teams: C-

Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship made a 30-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was his kick that took Georgia into halftime that was blocked that almost turned the game in the wrong direction for the Dawgs. Blankenship and William Ham combined for six kickoffs with only one of the kickoffs going for a touchback. McKenzie received two punts, but could not get anything going and Reggie Davis fielded five kickoffs, but never quite was able to get anything going on those either. Georgia also gave up almost 30 yards every time TCU returned a kick.

Paul Maharry is a contributor to UGASports.com.

