Phase One of the process complete for Kirby Smart

ATHENS - For Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, it’s all about the process.

It’s a subject he’s spoken of quite often. Getting the entire Bulldog program to the point where it can annually compete for division and conference crowns has been Job 1 for Smart ever since he took over the program 14 months ago.

Tangible progress has been made. Although this past 8-5 campaign wasn’t what many had hoped for, the program does appear to be moving forward.

The long-awaited indoor practice facility is now complete and open for business, while Smart and his staff just signed the nation's No. 3 ranked recruiting class according to Rivals.com.

“I think it’s a step-by-step process. The No. 1 thing to me has always been recruiting and development … recruiting and development,” Smart said. “To develop the players you’ve got to have good facilities to do that, but you’ve also got to have good players to develop.”

On paper at least, the Bulldogs seem to have done just that.

Georgia set out to replenish its offensive line with bigger, more athletic players and appear to have accomplished just that, signing five-star Isaiah Wilson, junior college standout D’Marcus Hayes along with four-star performers Netori Johnson and Andrew Thomas. Two and possibly three of that group could wind up starting for the Bulldogs next fall.

Smart wanted a bigger, leaner secondary. Mission accomplished there, too. Of the seven defensive backs signed, six are 6-feet or taller.

For those who are a big believer in the rankings, Georgia’s combined 16 five- and four-star prospects were the second most in the conference behind Alabama, which signed a total of 24.

“It’s a big part, it’s a big step, because I do believe in getting good players football in here. I think this group is a good group. It’s a competitive group. It’s a loyal group, when you say 12 guys took one official visit,” Smart said. “Twelve guys won state championships. I think you can speak volumes to the group as a whole, not just what a number is by their name, or a number by their class. That’s important to you guys, that’s not as important to me, their ranking, as is what kind of kids these young men are.”

Eighteen of the 26 signees already call Georgia home.

“I think Thomas Davis has said it best many times, why go anywhere else when you have a chance to play for your state university and get a great education,” Smart said. “Do it at a special place that the people in your town root for all the time. We provide that opportunity. Not every kid will stay. We recognize that. It’s not really been about that to me, as much as it is getting the right guys in the state, not just getting the top guys in the state. We need to get the right guys that we need and we’ve got to be able to go outside the state when we need guys that the state doesn’t provide.”

This year eight out-of-state players signed with Georgia, and at the least a couple of those have a chance to make an immediate impact next fall, led by Wilson and Hayes on the offensive line.

Pennsylvania native Mark Webb at wide receiver and D’Andre Swift at running back will also have an opportunity, along with Florida natives Matt Landers (wide receiver) and Ameer Speed (defensive back).

However, Smart acknowledges the state of Georgia will always be the Bulldogs’ main recruiting grounds. For the “process” to continue, it has to be.

“This state is very fertile. I think I told somebody the statistic the other day: It’s No. 1 in supplying roster spots for the SEC. When it comes to the two-deep in the SEC, more people are from the state of Georgia than anywhere,” Smart said. “When you go to the ACC, two-deep rosters in the ACC, it’s second. So this state is an extremely fertile state, we all know that. It’s all about the selection process for us in making sure we get the right kids and the right kinds of kids.”

