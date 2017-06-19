WXIA
Former Braves catcher Johnny Estrada arrested for shoving umpire

Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:04 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Former Atlanta Braves catcher Johnny Estrada was arrested for battery during a youth baseball tournament in Florida, according to the Panama City Beach police department.

According to a release provided to 11Alive, officers were called to Frank Brown Park at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. During the investigation, officers determined Estrada shoved an umpire over a disagreement about a call during the game.

Estrada, 40, was arrested for battery, however there is no formal booking records or mug shot.

Estrada was coaching for the HomePlate Chili Dogs during the Grand Slam Sports Tournament being held at the park over the weekend. According to scoring provided by GameChanger, the game was able to be completed.

The Chili Dogs are a team out of Peachtree City, Georgia. 11Alive reached out to HomePlate on Monday, but no one with knowledge of the incident was immediately available.

This is the second time Estrada has been arrested since his MLB career came to an end in 2008. He was arrested in Coweta County on domestic violence charges when his wife told deputies he made death threats against her in 2013, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.

Estrada played for the Braves in 2004 and 2005. He went to the All-Star game in 2004 and won a Silver Slugger Award that same season. He also played for the Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals.

