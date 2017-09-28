Former Braves great John Smoltz's Milton mansion can be yours for under $5M

This 19.7-acre private haven is situated in the exceptional gated community of Greystone (Photos: Harry Normal Realtors)

MILTON, Ga. -- Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz has dropped the price of his Atlanta-area mansion. The 19+ acre estate in the heart of Milton can be yours for just under $5 million.

The 18,000-square foot house, which is in the gated Greystone community, comes loaded with features -- and, at $4,998,000, is practically a steal as it's "priced well below" its appraised value, according to Harry Norman Realtor Alex McGraw.

The 10-bed, 10+ bath house is features a master suite on main, an "unbelievable" chef's kitchen, multiple wet bars, a "romantic master suite', a theater (with concession and pantry!), and much more. Take a look inside:

PHOTOS: John Smoltz's $5M Milton mansion



Smoltz was one of the Atlanta Braves' most well-known and well-respected players, and apparently his skill transcended the baseball diamond. He personally designed much of the outdoor amenities, the realtor says.

It includes a custom-designed 18 hole golf. Plus, play basketball, football or even baseball on regulation-size fields. Go fishing in a privately-stocked pond. Swing a racket on a tennis court or practice your laps in the swimming pool. Go walking or jogging on a trail that lines the perimeter of the estate. There's even a dog kennel for your fur babies!

The listing agent is Alex McGraw of Harry Norman Realtors. Assuming you can plunk down the 20% down payment (about $999,600), your monthly mortgage should be around $21,400.

►►►►More homes you might like:

►Buckhead mega-mansion used in movies, TV shows can be yours for $4.75M

This Georgia mansion was built for $40 million, but sold for $8.8 million last year:

Looking for some more room? Feast your eyes on the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

© 2017 WXIA-TV