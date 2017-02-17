Former Braves pitcher Greg Maddux pulls off hysterical prank on Cubs player

Greg Maddux has still got it.
The Hall of Famer, four-time NL Cy Young winner and '95 World Series Champion, pulled off an elaborate prank on Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant.
Bryant, a young star who was the 2015 Rookie of the Year and is a two-time All-Star, was taking batting practice in front of a camera crew, and Maddux was posing as one of the sound guys.
After giving some unsolicited advice to "try and get it off the barrel [because] it will sound really good," Maddux, 50, got an opportunity to pitch to Bryant when the pitching coach was suddenly called away.
Much to Bryant's surprise, the "sound guy" had quite the curveball, and Bryant struggled to hit it.
Watch the prank and the hilarious moment Bryant learns who the "sound guy" really is:
