WXIA
Close
Weather Alert 46 weather alerts
Close

Former Georgia high school basketball standout drafted by Spurs

Meet Hawks draft pick John Collins

Alec McQuade, WXIA 7:36 PM. EDT June 23, 2017

NEW YORK -- The San Antonio Spurs drafted former Georgia high school basketball standout Jaron Blossomgame Thursday night in the NBA Draft No. 59 overall.

Blossomgame, 23, played at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Georgia before signing with the Clemson Tigers in 2013. He also played for the AAU Georgia Stars.

The forward joins the Spurs, who were in the Western Conference Finals last season. He's from Alpharetta, Georgia.

"It feels great man," Blossomgame told San Antonio's NBC station, News4SA. It's definitely a blessing considering the things I've been through. Definitely a surreal feeling walking across that stage tonight but it was definitely very special tonight for me."

The Spurs showed interest in Blossomgame during the NBA Combine, and he worked out with them before the draft. Head coach Greg Popovich and others in the organization were impressed by his game.

"They obviously followed me a lot last year, interviewed me at the combine last year, worked me out last year so I'm very familiar with everything they have going on there. I knew from the jump they've always liked me, so it's no surprise they picked me," he said.

Blossomgame set school records for points, rebounds and blocked shots at Chattahoochee. He redshirted his freshman year at Clemson, then played for four years and scored the fifth-most points in the program's history. In his junior year, he was the ACC's Most Improved Player. Last season, he averaged 25.8 points per game.

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

Surprised Hawks grab John Collins No. 19 overall in NBA Draft

WXIA

How coming from military family prepared John Collins for NBA

WXIA

The Hawks draft pick wore $1200 shoes with spikes on them to NBA Draft

WXIA

Philadelphia 76ers draft Markelle Fultz No. 1 overall in NBA Draft

WXIA

Big night for Hawks' new GM in his first NBA Draft

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories