Former Heisman winner Troy Smith charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Buckeye quarterback Troy Smith runs for yardage during action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois on November 4, 2006. Ohio State won 17-10. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/Getty Images) (Photo: G. N. Lowrance, G. Newman Lowrance/WireImage.com)

Former Ohio State, NFL and CFL quarterback Troy Smith has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle intoxicated.

According to Columbus' WCMH, the 2006 Heisman winner was issued a court summons, but was not arrested, after being caught at a DUI checkpoint on Friday night.

This isn't Smith's first run-in with the law. In 2016, he was arrested for an OVI in Westerville, Ohio.

Smith played quarterback at Ohio State from 2002 to 2006. He went on to play for the NFL's Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the CFL's Montreal Alouettes.

