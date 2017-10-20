Former Ole Miss standout dies at 35

File photo/Clarion-Ledger

Provine alumnus, former Ole Miss standout and NBA player Justin Reed died Friday morning.

Reed, who was 35 years old, had been diagnosed with angiosarcoma, a cancer of the inner lining of blood vessels, which he battled in recent months.

Reed was a member of Ole Miss' 2001 Sweet 16 team, which is also the same season he earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors. When Reed was a senior, he was the conference's leading scorer at 18.5 points per game.

"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of an all-time Rebel great," Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy said in a statement. "J Reed epitomized the qualities of what it means to be an Ole Miss Rebel. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and to all those who mourn with us."

Reed was a member of the "Provine Posse", along with David Sanders and Aaron Harper, which won a state title in 1998 and eventually reunited at Ole Miss under Rod Barnes and assistant coach Wayne Brent, who coached the trio at Provine.

"Justin was the toughest kid that I ever coached," Brent said. "He played the game so hard, came to practice every day. Probably closest kid I've ever been to as far as player-coach (relationship). He was somebody that would call you all the time. Whatever problems he would have, we would solve them together. He was a guy that wasn't scared to talk to a coach.

"When he came to Provine, he was like, 'Coach, I'm coming. I'm your son. You just tell me what I need to do.' We had one of those kind of relationships. We just hit it off from the very beginning."

After his playing days with the Rebels came to an end, Reed was drafted in the second round of the 2004 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. He played 136 games across three seasons in the NBA with the Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reed's funeral arrangements will be handled by Jackson Memorial Funeral Services.

PHOTOS: People we've lost in 2017



© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved