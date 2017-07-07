Former UGA and Braves pitcher named to MLB All-Star Game roster

Jul 5, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood (57) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

Former Atlanta Braves and Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Alex Wood was named to the 2017 MLB All-Star Game after MLB added seven players to the NL and AL rosters because of injuries and pitchers starting over the weekend.

Wood is putting up incredible numbers this season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He is 10-0 in 13 starts with a 1.67 ERA. He's only given up two home runs throughout the first half of the season, has struck out 97 batters while only walking 22. He has a WHIP of 0.893.

Wood is a couple innings shy of the minimum requirement to be considered for league leadership in ERA. If he met the requirement, he would have the lowest ERA in the majors.

Wood replaces fellow Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw, who will start on Sunday. He was the only player added to the NL roster.

Added to the AL squad for Tuesday's game in Miami: Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, Tampa Bay ace Chris Archer, relievers Chris Devenski (Houston), Roberto Osuna (Toronto) and Brandon Kintzler (Minnesota) and Detroit outfielder Justin Upton.

Devenski's addition gives the Astros a major league-high six All-Stars.

Wood made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in 2013. He was drafted out of Georgia in the second round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

