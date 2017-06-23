Freddie Freeman ahead of schedule in recovery, new target date for return

May 16, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Nick Turchiaro, Nick Turchiaro)

Freddie Freeman is ahead of schedule.

The Braves first baseman told reporters at SunTrust Park on Friday that he has been cleared to swing at pitches. Freeman was suffered a broken wrist in May when he was hit by a pitch. He was originally scheduled to miss 8-10 weeks.

But now, Freeman has a new target date of July 6-8. He said he would like to be back for the team's series against the Washington Nationals.

"If all goes well today on the dry swings, I can start hitting balls," he said.

"It all depends on how I feel, though. I can tell you right now, I do feel it moving my wrist in the ligament areas. It's pain, it's not hurt. You guys know I'll fight thorough pain."

freddie freeman is ahead of schedule in rehab. he's hoping to begin a rehab assignment soon .. @11AliveSports pic.twitter.com/arJnajFUnv — Alex Glaze (@Alex_Glaze) June 23, 2017

If all does go well, he'll start a rehab assignment in the next couple of weeks, nearly five weeks ahead of schedule.

When he does return, he may come back at third base, a position he hasn't played since early in his baseball career. Earlier this week, Freeman got his cast off and tossed balls from third to first.

Video of Freddie Freeman acquainting himself with third base. #Braves pic.twitter.com/DAyVMJDzwu — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 21, 2017

Matt Adams, who the Braves signed from the St. Louis Cardinals after Freeman's injury, has caught a second wind in his career while in Atlanta. He is batting .298 with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs.

Freeman was hitting .341 and an NL-best 14 home runs before getting injured. Despite being out, he's still in the hunt for the All-Star Game.

PHOTOS | Freddie Freeman suffers broken wrist

© 2017 WXIA-TV