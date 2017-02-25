From women's book club to the Super Bowl: Malcolm Mitchell's story of success

Photo: 11Alive

ATLANTA -- Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell has a way with words.

Yes, he was great in all of his post-Super Bowl interviews after the New England Patriots came back against the Atlanta Falcons to claim the Lombardi Trophy. But it's his writing skills that has his initiative, "Read with Malcolm," growing like never before.

The former UGA receiver wrote The Magician's Hat two years ago. Now he's got a Super Bowl ring and a platform through his Share the Magic Foundation, which seeks to get more young students involved in reading.

So even after his Patriots ripped out hearts in Atlanta, Mitchell's words fuel the imaginations of young Georgia readers.

It's a journey that started with a women's book club in Athens, a group he still keeps in touch with and gives a lot of credit too.

Hear what Mitchell had to say about his book, what he said about causing Falcons fans so much pain and what the ladies of the book club had to say about their Super Bowl champion.

