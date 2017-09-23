Fromm's first pass in SEC game was a perfect flea flicker for a UGA touchdown

Sep 23, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Looking through the doorway into the Georgia Bulldogs locker room prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- That's how you start your first SEC game.

It took the Georgia Bulldogs just one play on offense to get on the board against Mississippi State on Saturday.

After the defense forced Mississippi State to go three-and-out, quarterback Jake Fromm handed off to Nick Chubb who tossed the ball back to Fromm on the flea-flicker. That left Terry Godwin wide open for a 59-yard touchdown.

The one-play drive took 10 seconds.

59 yard UGA flea flicker for a TD to start their 1st offensive series!#MSSTvsUGA pic.twitter.com/wRJcEgsy1C — Skye Underwood (@SkyeUnderwood) September 23, 2017

Saturday is Fromm's first SEC game since taking over the starting duties for the Bulldogs. Eason was injured in the team's opening game against Appalachian State.

Fromm is 2-0 in games he has started, and the Bulldogs are 3-0.

Godwin has now four touchdowns this season.

