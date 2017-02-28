Gainesville names street after football hero Deshaun Watson

GAINESVILLE, GA - The former Clemson football superstar is getting his name forever etched in Gainesville's history as a street is named after him.
In red and white, Deshaun Watson Way will officially be a street that runs right past his former stomping grounds from when he played football in high school.
Yeaaa, pull up! Dat Wayy! Thank you city of Gainesville (hometown) for the street! Much love and appreciative! #Honored I do it for my city! pic.twitter.com/xY8X63lkkA— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 26, 2017
Watson is preparing for the NFL Combine which begins today, February 28, 2017.
