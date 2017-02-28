WXIA
Gainesville names street after football hero Deshaun Watson

Gainesville names a street after college football star Deshaun Watson.

Catherine Park, WXIA 6:26 AM. EST February 28, 2017

GAINESVILLE, GA - The former Clemson football superstar is getting his name forever etched in Gainesville's history as a street is named after him.

In red and white, Deshaun Watson Way will officially be a street that runs right past his former stomping grounds from when he played football in high school. 

 

