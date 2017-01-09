Gainesville's Deshaun Watson leads Clemson to incredible national championship victory

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA BAY, Fla. -- The Clemson Tigers did the unthinkable, and they were led by a Gainesville High School alum.

Deshaun Watson threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow to give No. 2 Clemson a 35-31 lead over No. 1 Alabama, leaving just one second left on the clock in the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Tigers would hold on for that final second to win their first title since 1981.

Watson, who graduated from Gainesville in 2014, threw 35 passes on 56 attempts for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown and was named the game's MVP.

Alabama (14-1) led by as many as 14, but Watson began leading the Tigers (14-1) to a long rally despite getting hit hard several times, including a controversial hit from Reuben Foster that many believed to be targeting. But Watson was resilient. Down by three with two minutes remaining, led the Tigers on a 68-yard touchdown drive to win the game.

"I'm speechless. It's what God wants," Watson said to ESPN after the game. "Keep believing in God and believing in your teammates, and things will fall your way."

Watson was the runner up for the Heisman Trophy Award, which Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won in December. But Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pleaded his case one final time why he thought Watson should have won.

"Maybe now everyone will understand when I say Deshaun Watson is the best player in the country," Swinney said. "He didn't lose out on the Heisman. The Heisman lost out on him."

Gainesville High School is working on getting a street around campus named after Watson. The school told 11Alive it will happen later this year. The school has a street named after Billy Lothridge, another Heisman finalist who played for Georgia Tech.

The school's student section wants to make Jan. 9 a city-wide holiday.

Watson will likely be a top pick in the NFL Draft. Whether he's going to Cleveland, San Francisco or wherever, Gainesville will always be proud be known as the home of Watson, a national champion.

