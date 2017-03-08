Georgia, Atlanta crank out the professional athletes, study shows

ATLANTA -- A new list is giving Georgia sports fans - and Atlantans - a reason to be proud.

A recent survey finds that Georgia ranks second in athletes per capita who make it big in national sports - and Atlanta is a pretty big producer in that category.

The company had originally been looking at college athletes to diagram from wherer collegiate talent is originating but soon started a new project looking at professional athletes

The study from Rukkus.com looked at 5,273 active athletes in the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL and MLS and plotted their home towns on a map.

Georgia is only second to Louisiana in number of professional athletes when compared to the state's total population. Overall the state averages about two players in some professional sport per 100,000 residents.

In fact, nearly 40% of all U.S. athletes on rosters now come from one of four states - California, Florida, Texas or Georgia.

Louisiana ranked first with 2.08 and Alabama trailed Georgia only slightly at 1.81.

Atlanta also ranked seventh among major cities with professional players with 35 - most of which can be attributed to the NFL which has 21. The city also had five MLB players, six NBA players and two MLS players helping it gain the ranking.

