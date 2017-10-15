Georgia cracks top 3 in Amway Coaches Poll

With several of the top teams going down on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to move into the top three in the Amway Coaches Poll.
Georgia moved up two spots after defeating Missouri 53-28 on Saturday. The only teams in front of the Bulldogs are the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions (bye week) and No. 1 Alabama (41-9 defeat over Arkansas).
TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.
LSU was the biggest riser, moving up nine spots to get to No. 15. They defeated Auburn, who fell 10 spots to No. 21.
Miami moved to No. 7 after a late field goal help the Hurricanes defeat Georgia Tech 25-24.
Here is the complete Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Miami
8. Clemson
9. Oklahoma
10. USC
11. Oklahoma State
12. Washington
13. South Florida
14. Virginia Tech
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. N.C. State
18. Washington State
19. Michigan State
20. UCF
21. Auburn
22. Stanford
23. West Virginia
24. Texas A&M
25. LSU
© 2017 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs