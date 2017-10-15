Georgia cracks top 3 in Amway Coaches Poll

Oct 14, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) calls signals against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

With several of the top teams going down on Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs were able to move into the top three in the Amway Coaches Poll.

Georgia moved up two spots after defeating Missouri 53-28 on Saturday. The only teams in front of the Bulldogs are the No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions (bye week) and No. 1 Alabama (41-9 defeat over Arkansas).

TCU and Wisconsin round out the top five.

LSU was the biggest riser, moving up nine spots to get to No. 15. They defeated Auburn, who fell 10 spots to No. 21.

Miami moved to No. 7 after a late field goal help the Hurricanes defeat Georgia Tech 25-24.

Here is the complete Amway Coaches Poll:

PHOTOS | Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama

2. Penn State

3. Georgia

4. TCU

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. Clemson

9. Oklahoma

10. USC

11. Oklahoma State

12. Washington

13. South Florida

14. Virginia Tech

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. N.C. State

18. Washington State

19. Michigan State

20. UCF

21. Auburn

22. Stanford

23. West Virginia

24. Texas A&M

25. LSU

© 2017 WXIA-TV