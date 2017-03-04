WXIA
Georgia Dome suites evacuated because of kitchen fire

Kitchen fire at Georgia Dome

Alec McQuade, WXIA 8:44 PM. EST March 04, 2017

ATLANTA -- A kitchen fire at the Georgia Dome caused several suites to be evacuated on Saturday during Monster Jam.

According to Atlanta Fire, there was a small fire at a concession area at the Dome. The fire department did not need to go to the scene because the fire was put out by the sprinkler system.

During the Dome's penultimate event, Georgia Dome security officials told 11Alive there was a grease fire in the kitchen. 

Witnesses said most of the suites had been evacuated because of the fire. However, most fans remained in their sections and the event continued uninterrupted. 

Video near the fire sent to 11Alive shows a smoky scene just outside the suites. The Georgia Dome's final event is Sunday. After that, it will be demolished. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is opening next door.

The Georgia Dome has not responded to requests for comment.

(© 2017 WXIA)

