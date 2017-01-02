WXIA
Close

Georgia flips LSU commitment Monty Rice

Anthony Dasher , WXIA 12:14 PM. EST January 02, 2017

The New Year continues to be kind to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart who picked up his third commitment in less than 24 hours Tuesday when linebacker Monty Rice flipped from LSU to the Bulldogs.

 

“It was real close,” Rice told UGASports.com after initially siding with LSU. “I was real close to picking Georgia. I probably would have picked Georgia two weeks ago.”

 

Two weeks later, he did.

 

A three-star performer, Rice joins Tray Bishop and Deangelo Gibbs who committed to Georgia on Monday as the newest additions  to the Bulldogs recruiting class. 

 

Georgia – which is now No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings by Rivals.com – has 23 players who are set to sign with the program on National Signing Day, which is slated for February 1.

 

Rice is set to join the program as an early enrollee and will arrive in Athens this week.

WXIA

UGA RB runs into young fan wearing his jersey at random gas station after bowl game

WXIA

UGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets first bowl victory

WXIA

UGA assistant coach fined $25K for involvement in 'WakeyLeaks' scandal

WXIA

R.E.M. bassist wants UGA coach fired

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories