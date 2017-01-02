Georgia flips LSU commitment Monty Rice

Linebacker Monty Rice flipped his commitment from LSU to UGA. (Photo: Custom)

The New Year continues to be kind to Georgia head coach Kirby Smart who picked up his third commitment in less than 24 hours Tuesday when linebacker Monty Rice flipped from LSU to the Bulldogs.

“It was real close,” Rice told UGASports.com after initially siding with LSU. “I was real close to picking Georgia. I probably would have picked Georgia two weeks ago.”

Two weeks later, he did.

A three-star performer, Rice joins Tray Bishop and Deangelo Gibbs who committed to Georgia on Monday as the newest additions to the Bulldogs recruiting class.

Georgia – which is now No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings by Rivals.com – has 23 players who are set to sign with the program on National Signing Day, which is slated for February 1.

Rice is set to join the program as an early enrollee and will arrive in Athens this week.