Georgia native suffers devastating, season-ending injury in MLB debut with Yankees

CHICAGO -- A New York Yankees outfielder and Georgia native making his Major League debut was carted off the field after suffering a devastating leg injury in the first inning.

Dustin Fowler was called-up from Triple-A Scranton on Thursday and started in the outfield during the Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Jose Abreu hit a ball heading towards the stands along the first base line. Fowler crashed into the wall while trying to dive for the ball, falling over the rail.

As he came back down and started to walk, his right leg buckled underneath him, and he could no longer stand. Eventually, he was carted off and rushed to a local hospital because he had an opened wound that they were worried could get infected. Fowler ruptured his patellar tendon in his right knee.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said his season is over, and the Yankees said his recovery is expected to last at least six months.

"I was in tears actually because I know what it takes to get here and how hard he's worked and what's supposed to be a really exciting day for him turns into a really bad day for him," Girardi said, who put his hands over his face while in the outfield. "Still in disbelief. I'm in tears for the kid. I know he'll fight and get back here."

Fowler is a graduate of West Laurens High School in Dexter, Georgia, which is about 130 miles southeast of Atlanta. He was drafted by the Yankees in the 2013 MLB Draft. Over the years, he became one of the team's top prospects. He was born in Cadwell, Georgia.

Fowler played at SunTrust Park in Atlanta when the Yankees opened up the park with the Atlanta Braves in an exhibition battle on April 1. He hit a 2-RBI double in the sixth inning.

"It doesn't seem fair that that's what happened... I tried to comfort him a little bit because I could see he was in pain, and I could see the way his knee looked and it didn't look good," Girardi said. "He was really down. Probably scared. Because he's been a pretty healthy player, and he plays hard."

When Fowler hit the wall, his knee supposedly also hit an electrical box that was on the wall. The wall is knee-high. Girardi doesn't blame the White Sox, but thinks more needs to be done about the walls and box.

"To me it's something that I think needs to be corrected. These short knee walls. And that wasn't the problem on that. There was an electrical box that appears to me that is right-- knee wall is about halfway up under his knee and then he hit the electrical box," the manager said. "If the kid doesn't hit the electrical box, he still might be hurt, my guess is he doesn't rupture his patella tendon."

