Georgia remains No. 3 in Amway Coaches Poll

The top six teams of this week's Amway Coach Poll are unchanged from last week, including No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia.
After moving up to No. 3 last week, the Bulldogs stayed there thanks to a bye week. The Bulldogs face the Florida Gators next week in Jacksonville.
Notre Dame jumped up six spots to get into the top 10. They beat USC at home on Saturday 49-14 to move up to No. 10.
The Trojans suffered the biggest drop, going down 11 spots to No. 21.
Michigan still remains in the top 25, despite a big loss to Michigan State, who moved up one spot to No. 18. Michigan fell 10 spots to No. 25.
Here is this week's Amway Coaches Poll:
1. Alabama
2. Penn State
3. Georgia
4. TCU
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Clemson
8. Miami
9. Oklahoma
10. Notre Dame
11. Washington
12. Oklahoma State
13. Virginia Tech
14. South Florida
15. N.C. State
16. Washington State
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Auburn
20. Stanford
21. USC
22. West Virginia
23. Texas A&M
24. LSU
25. Michigan
