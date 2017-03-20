Georgia Tech's tennis team swam with whale sharks during spring break

View of a whale shark (Rhincodon typus) at the Sea of Cortez in the Gulf of California, Baja California, Mexico during watching season on October 13, 2016. The whale shark is considered an endangered species. / AFP / RICARDO VALENZUELA (Photo credit should read RICARDO VALENZUELA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

Student athletes don't always get to enjoy spring break like their friends.

Georgia Tech started its spring break this week, but the men's tennis time had to stay in Atlanta because of an upcoming match against Wake Forest.

The coaches decided to still let the team have some fun, and they took them on Monday on a little field trip.

Field trip downtown today... what could @jkennyt have up his sleeve? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2JJn0L9iBL — GT Men's Tennis (@GT_MTEN) March 20, 2017

Headed to the @GeorgiaAquarium to swim with the whale sharks! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/l12DtMlWVY — GT Men's Tennis (@GT_MTEN) March 20, 2017

The team went to the Georgia Aquarium and got to swim with the whale sharks. When they got there, they realized how massive the sharks are.

Getting ready to meet our new friends! pic.twitter.com/Tige5Fv5cW — GT Men's Tennis (@GT_MTEN) March 20, 2017

Apparently we don't need racquets in there 🤔 pic.twitter.com/J6EKd0Y8pL — GT Men's Tennis (@GT_MTEN) March 20, 2017

Unfortunately, Tech did not post a video of them actually swimming with the sharks. But this isn't the first time they have done this. They did this back in 2011. Check out that video.

