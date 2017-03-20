WXIA
Georgia Tech's tennis team swam with whale sharks during spring break

Alec McQuade, WXIA 10:03 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

Student athletes don't always get to enjoy spring break like their friends.

Georgia Tech started its spring break this week, but the men's tennis time had to stay in Atlanta because of an upcoming match against Wake Forest.

The coaches decided to still let the team have some fun, and they took them on Monday on a little field trip.

The team went to the Georgia Aquarium and got to swim with the whale sharks. When they got there, they realized how massive the sharks are.

Unfortunately, Tech did not post a video of them actually swimming with the sharks. But this isn't the first time they have done this. They did this back in 2011. Check out that video.

