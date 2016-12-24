Giving back: Falcons running back creates memorable Christmas for grieving family

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman surprises the Jackson family with gifts for Christmas. (Photo: Alec McQuade)

At the top of the driveway, the cheering inside the house was already audible.

"They already screaming," Devonta Freeman said, walking towards the Atlanta home, his hands filled with gifts.

The Atlanta Falcons running back opened the door to see the living room filled to capacity. Not every member of the Jackson family was inside, but as one of the family members said, the true Falcons fans were there.

Exclamations of "Rise Up!" rang as Freeman and members of his foundation brought in a plethora of gifts to put under the family's Christmas tree. By the time they were done bringing them in, it was nearly impossible to get near the tree, decorated with colored lights and Santa Claus propped at the top of it.

Most of the presents were to be opened on Christmas, but Freeman allowed the Jackson kids to open a few early. Clothes, coats, gift cards and a basketball goal were just a few of the gifts the children got to open. More big surprises to come on Christmas morning.

"I hope you enjoy all these," Freeman said.

There were smiles across the children's faces, but there were also tears of joy.

"You brought us back together for some happiness," one of the family members said to Freeman.

There hadn't been a lot of happiness lately for the Jackson family. Temisha Jackson had recently lost her grandmother. Then just three weeks before Christmas, her mother passed away. Jackson's mother had been sick for some time, and she died of heart failure. Temisha Jackson and her kids moved in with her cousin, Trione Jackson, and they live under the same roof with a total of six children.

Money has been tight, and now with so many people living under one roof, Christmas was going to be a challenge.

It was, until Freeman showed up.

"Giving back. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do since I was younger," Freeman said. "Growing up, we didn’t have the finest things in life. But my mom, she always did the best she could for us."

"We didn’t always have everything, but I understood. So it was more for my younger brothers and sisters. If I could have an outfit and some shoes, I’d be good. We didn’t have the newest games, basketball goals-- like what I’m giving these kids now. I was just thankful at that age because I knew what my mom was going through, so I understood."

After getting drafted in 2014 by the Falcons, Freeman wanted to take care of his family. He would help his mom and grandmother retire so they would not ever have to work again. Now that he has done that, he wants to give back to Atlanta. He grew up in south Georgia, but Atlanta has become his home.

"I love Atlanta so much," Freeman said at one point to the family as they were all getting selfies with him.

"To have somebody grow up in the same neighborhoods you grew up in, and to come back into those communities to give and show love, that’s really huge for us. I think that says a lot about him, though, that he didn’t forget where he came from, and he always wants to come back to his community and show love. That says a lot about him," Trione Jackson said.

It's not like Freeman doesn't have a lot going on right now.

He just was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time of his young career. But first, he has two games left in the regular season. With a win on Saturday, the Falcons (9-5) are one step closer to clinching the playoffs, and they could clinch the NFC South if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lose to the New Orleans Saints.

But on this day, outside of the Jackson home while the sun set behind the towering trees blocking the view of the city skyline, it wasn't about how to outscore Cam Newton or the Panthers, how he'd evade their stout front seven, or even about clinching the playoffs.

It was about the Jackson family, and the three other families he would be visiting later in the day to surprise with Christmas gifts.

He does it because he sees himself in the homes that he visits.

"There’s so many good people out in this world. What they go through, is not always their fault. It’s just what they have to deal with and how they overcome it. I feel their pain. I was this family before. I was in the same situation growing up. I felt my momma’s pain when we was growing up, also when she couldn’t give us the best she wanted to growing up. It’s just a humbling moment for me," he said.

For the Jackson family, Freeman's mere presence would have been enough. But he made it so these young fans, who have lost so much so quickly, would wake up to the best Christmas ever.

"One of the Falcons players, a running back, very famous, come to my home just to put a smile on my kids’ face and my face, it’s really something that I can’t express," Temisha Jackson said. "I am very, very happy and blessed."

