Caption this: Former presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton hang out at the Presidents Cup

We think former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are living their best lives.
Case in point: Check out this photo of the three men attending Thursday's trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.
They just look so happy. (Check out their selfie with golfer Phil Mickelson for more proof.)
Got a good caption for what's happening in this photo? Send it our way: jestepa@usatoday.com.
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs