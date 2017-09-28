Caption this: Former presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton hang out at the Presidents Cup

(Photo: charleyhoffman/Instagram)

We think former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are living their best lives.

Case in point: Check out this photo of the three men attending Thursday's trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

No caption needed @presidentscup A post shared by charley hoffman (@charleyhoffman) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

They just look so happy. (Check out their selfie with golfer Phil Mickelson for more proof.)

Got a good caption for what's happening in this photo?

