Huntzinger family feels at home at Druid Hills Golf Club

After every good shot and put made, there were claps. And sometimes, there were cheers.

Peachtree Ridge grad Charles Huntzinger was one of the few golfers who played in front of an audience during the opening round of the Dogwood Invitational at Druid Hills Golf Club. Huntzinger won the tournament last year.

"It's almost a little motivation," Huntzinger said. "Just having some kind of sound can kind of turn things around a little bit."

Huntzinger's family followed him during his opening round. His mom and he were wearing matching outfits.

"I did that on purpose," Christine Huntzinger said. "To show my team spirit."

Huntzinger is two strokes behind leader Bryson Nimmer after one round of play.

