Gsellman leads Mets over Braves 5-1, eliminates Atlanta

Sep 17, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Johan Camargo (17) reaches base on an error before scoring against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA - Robert Gsellman didn't allow an earned run over seven innings, pinch-hitter Asdrubal Cabrera had a two-run, pinch-hit homer and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 on Sunday.



Atlanta (67-81) was eliminated from postseason contention and must win its remaining 14 games to avoid a losing record in four straight seasons for the first time since seven in a row from 1984-90.



Gsellman (7-7) scattered three hits and struck out three for his best outing since June 10, when he pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings to beat Atlanta.



Julio Teheran (11-12), who had won his previous four starts, allowed two runs, three hits and four walks in six innings. He became the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux from 1996-2003 to make 30 starts in five consecutive seasons.

