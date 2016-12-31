GT coach gets in shouting match with UK coach during bowl game

Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Things got a little heated during the TaxSlater Gator Bowl on Saturday between Georgia Tech and Kentucky.

Georgia Tech is known for its triple-option offense that utilizes cut blocking, a legal blocking technique where an offensive player blocks by hitting a defensive player at the knees. It is a legal type of block in college football as long as it is away from the original spot of the ball.

But after back-to-back plays in which Kentucky players were injured, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops let Georgia Tech's coach Paul Johnson know he didn't agree with his team doing it so much.

Courtney Miggins had already been helped off the field after suffering an injury, and Alvonte Bell was about to be helped off, as well.

Stoops was pointing and calling out and Johnson, who was huddled with his team. Johnson ripped his headset off and yelled back at Stoops, who has publicly called out Johnson's use of cut blocks in the past. Some see the technique as unethical.

The bad blood continued between the two teams, with a shoving match happening after Tech blocked a Kentucky punt and another one on first play of the second half.

Georgia Tech led Kentucky 20-3 at halftime.

