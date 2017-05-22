Gwinnett Braves launch search for new team name

Photo: Gwinnett Braves

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Braves are putting an end to any confusion fans may have had.

The Gwinnett Braves, the Atlanta Braves Triple-A minor league affiliate, announced they are searching for a new team name. They will look to fans for suggestions.

We are seeking YOUR help as we select a new name! For more information check out the @GwinnettDaily Post! — Gwinnett Braves (@GwinnettBraves) May 21, 2017

The G-Braves moved to Coolray Field in 2009 after spending 43 seasons in Richmond. While the minor league team owned by the franchise wanted to make it clear they were part of the franchise in Atlanta by keeping the Braves name, it has led to confusion over the years.

“The Braves name is an incredible brand, but we have learned over the last several years that there is some confusion sharing the same name and market as our Major League team,” said North Johnson, Gwinnett Braves general manager. “We have an exciting opportunity to connect even further within our community and we’re thrilled the community will have a say in our new name.”

The team is turning to its fans for new name ideas. You can submit your name idea at GwinnettBraves.com from now until June 2 at 5:00 pm. The fan whose submission inspires the new team name will win two season tickets for the 2018 season. FOur runner-ups will recieve merchandise with the new team name and logo.

Fans will be able to vote on the top names between June 19-July 3.

The new name will be implemented before the 2018 season.

