Happy 83rd birthday to Hank Aaron

COOPERSTOWN, NY - JULY 26: Hank Aaron attends the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 26, 2015 in Cooperstown, New York. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images (Photo: Elsa, 2015 Getty Images)

On the same day local sports fans are celebrating the Falcons’ second Super Bowl berth in history, another Atlanta sports icon is also marking a milestone.

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, is also the 83rd birthday of Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s then-all-time home run record of 714 home runs on April 8, 1974. Aaron retired after the 1976 season with 755 home runs.

At the end of the Braves 2016 season, Aaron accompanied the team’s home plate from Turner Field to the new SunTrust Park in Cobb County.

PHOTOS: Happy birthday, Hank Aaron

(© 2017 WXIA)