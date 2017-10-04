Hard work paying off for Norcross kicker, Jake Camarda

Kicking runs in the Camarda family.

It started with Jake Camarda’s uncle: “He was an All-America kicker at Furman. My cousin was a kicker at Collins Hill High School. I saw that and I thought it was really cool. I wanted to try it out.”

Camarda started putting in extra work during his sophomore year and was dedicated to perfecting his craft.

“I decided that it was my thing and I really wanted to do it and be the best at it. So once I set myself aside and said I’m going to do this, I was just going to do it,” Camarda said.

This year, Camarda has hit multiple field goals over 50-yards. And those extra kicks paid off, clearly.

“All of the stats and all of the other stuff, they tend to take care of themselves when you do the right thing,” his coach Maloof said.

Camarda was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game and he will continue to kick in college – at the University of Georgia.

“I love competition," Camarda said. "I want to go in and do the best that I can. I would love to do my best job punting and compete for the starting job as a true freshman. That’s a big goal of mine.”

And if Jake had it his way, he would save his leg for when he gets to Athens.

“If anything, I would prefer not to hit any field goals," Camarda said. "I would prefer just to get in the end zone.”

