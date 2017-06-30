Hawks are the butt of jokes after Pacers trade Paul George

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2014 Getty Images)

The Atlanta Hawks are becoming the butt of the jokes for the Eastern Conference after a trade that had nothing to do with them.

Reports came out that Indiana Pacers wingman Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

After the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota Timberwolves, a western conference team, and now George to the Thunder-- also in the west-- the Internet started making fun of the Eastern Conference for its lack of top players.

One of the punchlines was the Hawks, who are unofficially in rebuild mode after trading away Dwight Howard and possibly losing Paul Millsap and others in free agency.

Well despite possibly trying to tank in exchange for some top draft picks in the future, the Hawks could find themselves just as much in the playoff hunt because of lack of competition, at least according to social media.

When the Hawks still find themselves in the playoffs as an 8th seed in the east after trying to rebuild and finishing 12 games below .500 pic.twitter.com/YWuDJyqro7 — Cody (@CodyRogers10) July 1, 2017

The #Hawks are trying to rebuild but still may make the playoffs with 35 wins considering the sheer lack of talent in the East. — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) July 1, 2017

LeBron gonna leave for the Lakers and the Hawks gonna win the east smh — freddie elite 3b (@hashim_cole) July 1, 2017

Hawks will make the playoffs next season even without Paul Millsap just because the East is terrible. — Michael Thomas (@ChosenOne_MT10) July 1, 2017

West gets stronger. East is weaker,as of now. I won't be surprised that our Hawks make the playoffs. Smh — Atlanta Hawks Nation (@atl_hawksnation) July 1, 2017

It may be impossible for the Hawks to tank in the East — Jon Reed (@Jon__Reed) July 1, 2017

But make no mistake. The East still belongs to LeBron and the Cavaliers.

