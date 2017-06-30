WXIA
Hawks are the butt of jokes after Pacers trade Paul George

Hawks draft John Collins from Wake Forest No. 19 overall

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:05 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

The Atlanta Hawks are becoming the butt of the jokes for the Eastern Conference after a trade that had nothing to do with them.

Reports came out that Indiana Pacers wingman Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

After the Chicago Bulls traded Jimmy Butler to Minnesota Timberwolves, a western conference team, and now George to the Thunder-- also in the west-- the Internet started making fun of the Eastern Conference for its lack of top players.

One of the punchlines was the Hawks, who are unofficially in rebuild mode after trading away Dwight Howard and possibly losing Paul Millsap and others in free agency. 

Well despite possibly trying to tank in exchange for some top draft picks in the future, the Hawks could find themselves just as much in the playoff hunt because of lack of competition, at least according to social media.

But make no mistake. The East still belongs to LeBron and the Cavaliers.

