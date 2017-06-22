Hawks draft John Collins No. 19 in NBA Draft

DAYTON, OH - MARCH 14: John Collins #20 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons drives to the basket against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second half during the First Four game in the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 14, 2017 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks drafted Wake Forest's John Collins No. 19 overall at the NBA Draft on Thursday.

Collins is a big man who can play power forward and center. The 6-foot-9, 225 sophomore averaged 19.2 points per game last season. He averaged just less than 10 rebounds per game and almost two blocks per game.

His athleticism and size allow him to be a strong presence in the paint getting rebounds and finishing plays. He has a mid-range jump shot, but does not contribute to offense much outside the paint. But when he did contribute, he shot over 60 percent from the floor.

It is the first NBA Draft for Hawks General Manager Travis Schlenk. He was the assistant general manager at the Golden State Warriors prior to joining the Hawks. He said going into the Draft his strategy was to draft the best player available regardless of team needs.

On Tuesday, the Hawks traded center Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte. The Hawks also have the 60th pick in the draft.

Key free agents are Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr., and the likelihood of them signing new deals with the Hawks appears less and less likely.

