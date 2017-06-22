Hawks fan becomes Big Baller?

Photo: @darrenrovell/ Twitter

NEW YORK CITY -- LaVar Ball was in rare form...no, actually that was typical LaVar Ball.

ESPN put the camera right in his face after his son, Lonzo, was drafted to the Los Angeles Lakers No. 2 overall.

Ball said Zeus and Jesus knew his son was going to get drafted, and he boldly predicted the Lakers will be in the playoffs next season.

After it was all said and done, Ball tossed his hat into the crowd at the Barclays Center, and a fan in an Atlanta Hawks jersey caught it.

As LaVar Ball leaves, he throws his hat into the stands. This kid caught it. pic.twitter.com/74am91UtxY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 23, 2017

Hawks had a quick comeback on Twitter, making reference to Ball's Big Baller Brand.

Does this make us Big Ballers now 🤔 https://t.co/BNFoXwPcrs — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 23, 2017

BBB hats cost anywhere from $32 to $100. One that was actually worn by LaVar Ball, you determine what it's worth.

