Hawks made dramatic tribute for Dwight Howard after trading him

Apr 16, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) warms up prior to game one of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Mills, Brad Mills)

The Atlanta Hawks traded away Dwight Howard on Tuesday night following a disapointing year, and then they made a tribute for him like he had been a superstar on the team for years.

Hawks new General Manager Travis Schlenk traded away the Atlanta native to the Charlotte Hornets for Miles Plumlee, Marco Belinelli and the 41st pick in the NBA Draft. The Hawks also traded away their 31st pick to Charlotte.

Howard's time in Atlanta came to a strange end as he sat on the bench while the final minutes of the Hawks' playoff run ticked away against the Washington Wizards. He averaged 13.5 points per game and 12.7 total rebounds for the season.

But the Hawks felt like they needed to honor their 2016 free agent signing who was on a three-year, $70.5 million deal. They thanked him for being true to Atlanta, the team's slogan.

Here's the tribute:

Dwight's response, "Ditto."

