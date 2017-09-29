Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder arrested after fight in hookah bar

Sep 25, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) talks to reporters during Media Day at Four Seasons. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATLANTA -- Atlanta Hawks starting point guard Dennis Schroder was arrested early Friday morning on a misdemeanor battery charge, 11Alive has confirmed.

Schroder was arrested at 2 a.m. after police were called because of a fight at a hookah bar in a strip mall off of Buford Hwy in Brookhaven, Ga. The name of the bar is 6am.

The Hawks point guard was arrested with three other men at the bar. By the time the officer who wrote the report had arrived, there was no active fight, but the offenders were attempting to leave and were in the parking lot. Surveillance video from the bar was reviewed by police and described in the report.

"A camera at the entrance of the business captured [the victim], Adu-Poku, Sonko, Jove, Schroeder (sic), [security and witness] bunched together in what appeared to be a verbal heated exchange. [The victim] was shielded from the offenders by [security] and others at the door. Later in the video, you can see Schroeder (sic) initiate physical contact (shove) with [the victim]. Securities attempt to shield [the victim] was unsuccessful. Later in the video, you could see all the offenders attacking [the victim]. [The victim] was struck with hands and feet by the offenders. Security eventually was able to separate all involved parties. Security pushed and shoved the offenders until the scene eventually became safe(r)," the report stated.

The victim sustained scratches to his right knee and complained of right ankle pain, according the report, and EMS was dispatched to the scene to assist him. No weapons were found on the suspects, but the weapons or tools used to commit the alleged crime were hands, feet and teeth, according to the report.

The Atlanta Hawks released the following statement on Friday following news of Schroder's arrest:

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Schroder is entering his fifth season with the Hawks, and he became one of the centerpieces of the franchise last year when the team made him the starting point guard.

Last season, he averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game and 3.1 rebounds per game.

The Hawks began training camp on Tuesday at the University of Georgia and returned to Atlanta on Thursday.

